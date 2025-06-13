Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 97.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 1.9%

AFG opened at $125.29 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average of $129.75.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.36). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American Financial Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

