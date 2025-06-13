Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $192.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.65 and its 200-day moving average is $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.88.

View Our Latest Report on MANH

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.