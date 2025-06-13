Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Crown by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 285,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after buying an additional 63,458 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,607,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,096,358. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $211,743.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,345. This represents a 32.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $101.35 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.84 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average is $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

