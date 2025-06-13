Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $190,819,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,059,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,001,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 579.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after buying an additional 373,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 407,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after buying an additional 282,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 9,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,624,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $1,035,052.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,848 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,249.60. This represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $165.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.19 and its 200 day moving average is $137.52. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $174.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.24.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

