Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

