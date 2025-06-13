Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Ameren by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 target price on Ameren and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.39 and a 12-month high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.97%.

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.