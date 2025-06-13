Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,989,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,438,000 after buying an additional 1,291,865 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,821,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,597,000 after purchasing an additional 588,302 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,062,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,760,000 after purchasing an additional 71,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,334,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,180,000 after purchasing an additional 110,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,040. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,925.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,338.14. This trade represents a 29.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.76. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.76.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

