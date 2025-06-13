Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 29,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 69,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $4,494,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,874,630.76. The trade was a 29.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey S. Roberts sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,509,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,429.50. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,586 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,929 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

VTR opened at $63.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.33, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.82%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

