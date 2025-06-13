Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACM opened at $112.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average of $103.44. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

