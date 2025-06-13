Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,443,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,448,000 after purchasing an additional 615,931 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,207,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,736,000 after purchasing an additional 401,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,748,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,458 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,921,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,751,000 after purchasing an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,162,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,677,000 after purchasing an additional 657,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pure Storage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Shares of PSTG opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.19, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $73.67.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $44,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,470.01. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $5,201,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,709,887.59. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,083 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

