Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,190.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,204.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The company had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.