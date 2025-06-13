Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance
Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,190.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.38. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,101.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,204.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MTD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,302.11.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total value of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Mettler-Toledo International Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
