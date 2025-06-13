Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 19,945 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,596,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,651,000 after purchasing an additional 368,648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,195,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,119,000 after purchasing an additional 340,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after buying an additional 12,191,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,449,000 after buying an additional 8,720,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,393,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,586,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Paper news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. This trade represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

