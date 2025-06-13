Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,163 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,407 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,052,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,027,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after buying an additional 1,865,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,931,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,796,000 after buying an additional 1,139,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $886,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,235,083.20. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 851,905 shares of company stock valued at $97,155,665. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $161.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.73.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

