Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Corning by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Corning by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.7%

GLW stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.76. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Get Our Latest Report on GLW

Insider Activity at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 14,313 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $715,793.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,565.05. The trade was a 31.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.