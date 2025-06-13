Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $228.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.92. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $187.06 and a twelve month high of $252.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.43.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Jack Langer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.59, for a total value of $1,202,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,487.98. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

