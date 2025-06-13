Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Duolingo by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 323.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.10, for a total value of $5,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,807.20. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,927,975. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,833 shares of company stock valued at $34,257,319 over the last 90 days. 15.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Duolingo from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Duolingo from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Duolingo from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.29.

Duolingo stock opened at $481.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $444.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.75.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

