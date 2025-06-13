Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 616.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $58,812.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 693,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,034,059. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 126,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $6,061,328.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 446,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,412,173.64. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,113 shares of company stock valued at $21,024,817. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $41.78 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.28.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

