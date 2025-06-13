Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,354 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,586 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,623 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays cut their price target on Illumina from $100.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,616.26. This trade represents a 32.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $88.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.70 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

