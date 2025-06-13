Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 172 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $473.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $463.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $366.92 and a one year high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.57.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

