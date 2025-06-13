Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $506.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.52 and a 1-year high of $509.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.