Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 248 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $438.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. This trade represents a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Casey’s General Stores Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $506.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $451.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.52 and a 1-year high of $509.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.
Casey’s General Stores Company Profile
Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Casey’s General Stores
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.