Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,482 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $2,441,184.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.85. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

