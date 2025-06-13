Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,667 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in NiSource by 64.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NI. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $152,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $944,760.18. This trade represents a 13.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,528.44. The trade was a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $631,939 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Up 1.0%

NI opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. NiSource had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

