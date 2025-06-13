Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 27,262 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,262 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

