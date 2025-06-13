Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 609 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in XPO by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in XPO by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 61,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in XPO by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,369,000 after purchasing an additional 425,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in XPO by 12,923.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 837,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,824,000 after purchasing an additional 830,963 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $122.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.92.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on XPO from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on XPO in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on XPO from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.89.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

