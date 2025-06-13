Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ITT by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of ITT by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ITT from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $152.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.64 and a 52 week high of $161.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.89 and a 200 day moving average of $142.69.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $913.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.22 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.26%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

