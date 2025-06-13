Youxin Technology Ltd’s (NASDAQ:YAAS) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 18th

Youxin Technology’s (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 18th. Youxin Technology had issued 2,300,000 shares in its IPO on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $10,350,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Youxin Technology Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ YAAS opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05. Youxin Technology has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

About Youxin Technology

Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

