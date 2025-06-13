Youxin Technology Ltd’s (NASDAQ:YAAS) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 18th

Youxin Technology’s (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, June 18th. Youxin Technology had issued 2,300,000 shares in its IPO on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $10,350,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Youxin Technology Stock Down 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ YAAS opened at $2.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05. Youxin Technology has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $4.25.
About Youxin Technology
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Youxin Technology
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Youxin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youxin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.