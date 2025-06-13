Zacks Research Estimates BankUnited’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $255.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Performance

BKU opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.51. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.30.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $34,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $499,785.88. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 22,776 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $764,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,210.44. This represents a 27.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,598,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,392,000 after acquiring an additional 181,493 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,821,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,696,000 after buying an additional 322,368 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 6.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,689,000 after buying an additional 107,962 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,461,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,332,000 after buying an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,250,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,084,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.