Zacks Research Weighs in on Ovintiv’s Q2 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

OVV stock opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ovintiv by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 143.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

