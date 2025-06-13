Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Get Zhongsheng Group alerts:

Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance

Zhongsheng Group stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. Zhongsheng Group has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $22.69.

About Zhongsheng Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.