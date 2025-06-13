Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Short Interest Update

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance
Zhongsheng Group stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.06. Zhongsheng Group has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $22.69.
About Zhongsheng Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zhongsheng Group
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Ignore the Noise—Samsara Stock Is Still a Strong Buy
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Set to Double—And There’s Still Time to Buy
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Analysts Can’t Get Enough of These Little-Known Biopharma Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zhongsheng Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhongsheng Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.