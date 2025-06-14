1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $315.91 million, a PE ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.37). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $331.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $479,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,223,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,152,660.89. This trade represents a 1.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Feldman sold 6,864 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $32,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,664. This represents a 10.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 941,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,081. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.