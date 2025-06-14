10,403 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,211 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.83. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.