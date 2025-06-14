11,972 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Alexis Investment Partners LLC

Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.5% of Alexis Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drystone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.86.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,507 shares of company stock worth $42,694,080 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $196.45 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $2.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

