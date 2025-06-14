1,312 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,312 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 290.4% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 4,360 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $16,541,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,543,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,132,981.56. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $39,281,220.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,038.83. This trade represents a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,736 shares of company stock worth $139,837,528 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $196.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The firm has a market cap of $130.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.58, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

