14,346 Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 2,750.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZ. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.64.

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $10.60.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $183.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 3.61%. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

