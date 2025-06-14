30,000 Shares in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 3,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $70,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RC stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $9.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $749.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.47.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.38%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.74%.
Several brokerages have recently commented on RC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
