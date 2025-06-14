30,324 Shares in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,567,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 504,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,983,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after buying an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 61,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2,625.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 331,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.2%

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $0.62 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.70 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citizens Jmp lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.78.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

