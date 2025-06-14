40,173 Shares in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coty by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,318,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,315 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,824,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,379,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Coty by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,096,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,401,000. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coty from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

COTY opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -473.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

