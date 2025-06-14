621 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 305.2% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Everest Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 1,041.9% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 78,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after buying an additional 71,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of EG opened at $334.74 on Friday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $320.00 and a twelve month high of $407.30. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.06.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Everest Group from $362.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $375.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $400.00 to $396.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.09.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,618 shares in the company, valued at $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

