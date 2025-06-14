9,141 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 727.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 18,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.92. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.