Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by IMZ Advisory Inc

IMZ Advisory Inc reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of IMZ Advisory Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. IMZ Advisory Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $212.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

