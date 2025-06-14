AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $517.89 and traded as low as $505.00. AMEN Properties shares last traded at $539.82, with a volume of 16 shares.

AMEN Properties Stock Up 0.9%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.89.

AMEN Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $4.03 dividend. This represents a $16.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

