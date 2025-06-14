American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in American Healthcare REIT by 4,208.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 41,584 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

AHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

NYSE:AHR opened at $35.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.13. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.32 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. American Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -370.37%.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

