Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
AMLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.
AMLX opened at $5.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of -0.59. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
