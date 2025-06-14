Analysts Offer Predictions for VinFast Auto FY2025 Earnings

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of VinFast Auto in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now expects that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.12). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for VinFast Auto’s current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for VinFast Auto’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $677.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21,843.17 billion.

VFS has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research downgraded VinFast Auto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VFS

VinFast Auto Stock Down 0.6%

VinFast Auto stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of VinFast Auto by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.