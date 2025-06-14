Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 4,187 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 171,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 49,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $212.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.