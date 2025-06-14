ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Decreased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in ANSYS by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $338.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.55. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANSYS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $969,032.30. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.