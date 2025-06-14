Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,796 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 161,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $132.16 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $191.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Read Our Latest Report on APO

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.