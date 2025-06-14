Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,352,422 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 302,281 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.6% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $338,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Apple alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Apple by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,346,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $837,965,000 after purchasing an additional 718,547 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 312,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,897,000. Generation Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $5,986,000. Finally, Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $22,779,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $196.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $170.62 target price (up previously from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.