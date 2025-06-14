BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.84. BAB shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 1,485 shares traded.

BAB Trading Up 1.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.21.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

BAB Announces Dividend

BAB Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. BAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

