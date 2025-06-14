Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 791.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 294,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,066 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 17,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 19,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 53,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAN opened at $7.97 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.83, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAN. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

